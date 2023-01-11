APL Apollo Tubes Q3 PAT seen up 51.1% YoY to Rs. 175 cr: Sharekhan

APL Apollo Tubes: APL Apollo Tubes reports highest quarterly sales volume in Q2FY23. The steel tube maker registered the highest quarterly sales volume of 6.02 lakh tonnes in Q2FY23, up 41 percent YoY and growing 42 percent sequentially. The sales volume for first half of FY23 was 10.25 lakh tonnes compared to 8 lakh tonnes in same period last year. In second half of FY23, the sales volume would get further boost from commissioning and ramp-up of new Raipur plant, the company believes.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects APL Apollo Tubes to report net profit at Rs. 175 crore up 51.1% year-on-year (up 16.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,872 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to rise by 59 percent Y-o-Y (up 101 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.