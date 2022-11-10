APL Apollo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,771.36 crore, up 79.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,771.36 crore in September 2022 up 79.53% from Rs. 2,100.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.47 crore in September 2022 up 79.96% from Rs. 67.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.76 crore in September 2022 up 70.49% from Rs. 117.17 crore in September 2021.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2021.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,061.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.07% over the last 12 months.