    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    APL Apollo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,771.36 crore, up 79.53% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,771.36 crore in September 2022 up 79.53% from Rs. 2,100.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.47 crore in September 2022 up 79.96% from Rs. 67.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.76 crore in September 2022 up 70.49% from Rs. 117.17 crore in September 2021.

    APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2021.

    APL Apollo shares closed at 1,061.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.07% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,666.822,340.152,100.63
    Other Operating Income104.5466.86--
    Total Income From Operations3,771.362,407.012,100.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,866.212,128.361,490.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods430.11281.81232.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks72.28-245.17158.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.6124.3421.36
    Depreciation23.8517.6118.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses178.57118.1588.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.7381.9190.43
    Other Income13.187.858.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.9189.7698.99
    Interest12.829.818.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax163.0979.9590.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax163.0979.9590.42
    Tax41.6220.5622.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities121.4759.3967.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period121.4759.3967.50
    Equity Share Capital55.4350.0649.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.852.372.70
    Diluted EPS4.382.372.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.852.372.70
    Diluted EPS4.382.372.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm