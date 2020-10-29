APL Apollo Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,581.59 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,581.59 crore in September 2020 up 22.34% from Rs. 1,292.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2020 up 59.76% from Rs. 26.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.01 crore in September 2020 up 159.62% from Rs. 33.90 crore in September 2019.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 17.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.05 in September 2019.

APL Apollo shares closed at 3,129.80 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 151.80% returns over the last 6 months and 119.80% over the last 12 months.