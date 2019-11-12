APL Apollo Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,292.81 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,292.81 crore in September 2019 down 5.7% from Rs. 1,371.02 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.79 crore in September 2019 down 45.66% from Rs. 49.30 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.90 crore in September 2019 down 65.86% from Rs. 99.29 crore in September 2018.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.05 in September 2019 from Rs. 20.78 in September 2018.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,438.55 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and 13.60% over the last 12 months.