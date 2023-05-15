APL Apollo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,686.07 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,686.07 crore in March 2023 up 23% from Rs. 2,996.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.86 crore in March 2023 up 36.6% from Rs. 111.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.21 crore in March 2023 up 39.74% from Rs. 176.19 crore in March 2022.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.44 in March 2022.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,179.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 45.51% over the last 12 months.