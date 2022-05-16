 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
APL Apollo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,996.79 crore, up 62.77% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,996.79 crore in March 2022 up 62.77% from Rs. 1,841.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.17 crore in March 2022 up 105.04% from Rs. 54.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.19 crore in March 2022 up 76.49% from Rs. 99.83 crore in March 2021.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2021.

APL Apollo shares closed at 870.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 45.68% over the last 12 months.

APL Apollo Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,996.79 2,214.68 1,787.76
Other Operating Income -- 72.76 53.32
Total Income From Operations 2,996.79 2,287.44 1,841.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,190.19 1,875.33 1,411.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 319.50 262.68 339.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 166.05 -82.27 -93.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.97 22.25 18.31
Depreciation 17.81 17.63 17.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.67 105.78 79.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.60 86.04 68.69
Other Income 10.78 6.22 13.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.38 92.26 81.90
Interest 8.97 8.52 11.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 149.41 83.74 69.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 149.41 83.74 69.93
Tax 38.24 21.22 15.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.17 62.52 54.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.17 62.52 54.22
Equity Share Capital 50.06 50.02 24.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.44 2.50 4.34
Diluted EPS 4.44 2.49 4.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.44 2.50 4.34
Diluted EPS 4.44 2.49 4.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 08:55 am
