APL Apollo Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,996.79 crore, up 62.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,996.79 crore in March 2022 up 62.77% from Rs. 1,841.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.17 crore in March 2022 up 105.04% from Rs. 54.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.19 crore in March 2022 up 76.49% from Rs. 99.83 crore in March 2021.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2021.

APL Apollo shares closed at 870.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 45.68% over the last 12 months.