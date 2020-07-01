APL Apollo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,382.49 crore, down 20.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,382.49 crore in March 2020 down 20.92% from Rs. 1,748.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.38 crore in March 2020 down 46.13% from Rs. 47.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.01 crore in March 2020 down 44.6% from Rs. 111.94 crore in March 2019.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.85 in March 2019.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,552.90 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.51% returns over the last 6 months and -0.42% over the last 12 months.