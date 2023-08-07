English
    APL Apollo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,648.91 crore, up 51.6% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,648.91 crore in June 2023 up 51.6% from Rs. 2,407.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.57 crore in June 2023 up 170.37% from Rs. 59.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.58 crore in June 2023 up 133.38% from Rs. 107.37 crore in June 2022.

    APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2022.

    APL Apollo shares closed at 1,528.05 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.73% returns over the last 6 months and 45.14% over the last 12 months.

    APL Apollo Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,648.913,580.712,340.15
    Other Operating Income--105.3666.86
    Total Income From Operations3,648.913,686.072,407.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,805.282,992.172,128.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods310.93393.95281.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks94.89-149.51-245.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.3937.8424.34
    Depreciation23.8030.5417.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.18176.10118.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax209.44204.9881.91
    Other Income17.3410.697.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.78215.6789.76
    Interest13.0711.739.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax213.71203.9479.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax213.71203.9479.95
    Tax53.1452.0820.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities160.57151.8659.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period160.57151.8659.39
    Equity Share Capital55.4755.4750.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.795.482.37
    Diluted EPS5.795.472.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.795.482.37
    Diluted EPS5.795.472.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #APL Apollo #APL Apollo Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

