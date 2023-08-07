APL Apollo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,648.91 crore, up 51.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,648.91 crore in June 2023 up 51.6% from Rs. 2,407.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.57 crore in June 2023 up 170.37% from Rs. 59.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.58 crore in June 2023 up 133.38% from Rs. 107.37 crore in June 2022.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2022.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,528.05 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.73% returns over the last 6 months and 45.14% over the last 12 months.