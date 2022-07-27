 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

APL Apollo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,407.01 crore, up 43.48% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,407.01 crore in June 2022 up 43.48% from Rs. 1,677.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.39 crore in June 2022 up 29.28% from Rs. 45.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.37 crore in June 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 90.18 crore in June 2021.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2021.

APL Apollo shares closed at 900.85 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.89% returns over the last 6 months and 11.93% over the last 12 months.

APL Apollo Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,340.15 2,996.79 1,677.54
Other Operating Income 66.86 -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,407.01 2,996.79 1,677.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,128.36 2,190.19 1,422.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 281.81 319.50 308.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -245.17 166.05 -245.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.34 23.97 20.84
Depreciation 17.61 17.81 17.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.15 131.67 90.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.91 147.60 63.20
Other Income 7.85 10.78 9.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.76 158.38 72.66
Interest 9.81 8.97 11.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.95 149.41 61.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 79.95 149.41 61.51
Tax 20.56 38.24 15.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.39 111.17 45.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.39 111.17 45.94
Equity Share Capital 50.06 50.06 24.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 4.44 3.68
Diluted EPS 2.37 4.44 3.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 4.44 3.68
Diluted EPS 2.37 4.44 3.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #APL Apollo #APL Apollo Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.