    APL Apollo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,407.01 crore, up 43.48% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,407.01 crore in June 2022 up 43.48% from Rs. 1,677.54 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.39 crore in June 2022 up 29.28% from Rs. 45.94 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.37 crore in June 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 90.18 crore in June 2021.

    APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2021.

    APL Apollo shares closed at 900.85 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.89% returns over the last 6 months and 11.93% over the last 12 months.

    APL Apollo Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,340.152,996.791,677.54
    Other Operating Income66.86----
    Total Income From Operations2,407.012,996.791,677.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,128.362,190.191,422.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods281.81319.50308.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-245.17166.05-245.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3423.9720.84
    Depreciation17.6117.8117.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.15131.6790.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.91147.6063.20
    Other Income7.8510.789.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.76158.3872.66
    Interest9.818.9711.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.95149.4161.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax79.95149.4161.51
    Tax20.5638.2415.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.39111.1745.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.39111.1745.94
    Equity Share Capital50.0650.0624.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.374.443.68
    Diluted EPS2.374.443.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.374.443.68
    Diluted EPS2.374.443.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
