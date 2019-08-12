APL Apollo Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,652.25 crore, up 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,652.25 crore in June 2019 up 20.28% from Rs. 1,373.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2019 down 23.8% from Rs. 27.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.45 crore in June 2019 down 5.64% from Rs. 77.84 crore in June 2018.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.39 in June 2018.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,326.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.23% returns over the last 6 months and -25.32% over the last 12 months.