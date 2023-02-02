 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
APL Apollo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,761.18 crore, up 64.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,761.18 crore in December 2022 up 64.43% from Rs. 2,287.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.18 crore in December 2022 up 113.02% from Rs. 62.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.50 crore in December 2022 up 98.84% from Rs. 109.89 crore in December 2021.

APL Apollo Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,656.13 3,666.82 2,214.68
Other Operating Income 105.05 104.54 72.76
Total Income From Operations 3,761.18 3,771.36 2,287.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,035.49 2,866.21 1,875.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 309.72 430.11 262.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.34 72.28 -82.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.43 37.61 22.25
Depreciation 24.11 23.85 17.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 172.00 178.57 105.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.77 162.73 86.04
Other Income 9.62 13.18 6.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.39 175.91 92.26
Interest 14.02 12.82 8.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 180.37 163.09 83.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 180.37 163.09 83.74
Tax 47.19 41.62 21.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 133.18 121.47 62.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 133.18 121.47 62.52
Equity Share Capital 55.47 55.43 50.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.32 4.85 2.50
Diluted EPS 4.80 4.38 2.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.32 4.85 2.50
Diluted EPS 4.80 4.38 2.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited