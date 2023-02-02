APL Apollo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,761.18 crore, up 64.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,761.18 crore in December 2022 up 64.43% from Rs. 2,287.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.18 crore in December 2022 up 113.02% from Rs. 62.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.50 crore in December 2022 up 98.84% from Rs. 109.89 crore in December 2021.