    APL Apollo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,761.18 crore, up 64.43% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,761.18 crore in December 2022 up 64.43% from Rs. 2,287.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.18 crore in December 2022 up 113.02% from Rs. 62.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.50 crore in December 2022 up 98.84% from Rs. 109.89 crore in December 2021.

    APL Apollo Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,656.133,666.822,214.68
    Other Operating Income105.05104.5472.76
    Total Income From Operations3,761.183,771.362,287.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,035.492,866.211,875.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods309.72430.11262.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.3472.28-82.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.4337.6122.25
    Depreciation24.1123.8517.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses172.00178.57105.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.77162.7386.04
    Other Income9.6213.186.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.39175.9192.26
    Interest14.0212.828.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax180.37163.0983.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax180.37163.0983.74
    Tax47.1941.6221.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities133.18121.4762.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period133.18121.4762.52
    Equity Share Capital55.4755.4350.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.324.852.50
    Diluted EPS4.804.382.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.324.852.50
    Diluted EPS4.804.382.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited