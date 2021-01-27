APL Apollo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,801.59 crore, up 12.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,801.59 crore in December 2020 up 12.37% from Rs. 1,603.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.75 crore in December 2020 up 31.95% from Rs. 42.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.19 crore in December 2020 up 11.22% from Rs. 95.48 crore in December 2019.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 17.15 in December 2019.

APL Apollo shares closed at 942.15 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 150.35% returns over the last 6 months and 127.64% over the last 12 months.