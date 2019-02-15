APL Apollo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,375.72 crore, up 26.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,375.72 crore in December 2018 up 26.82% from Rs. 1,084.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2018 down 84.14% from Rs. 18.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.75 crore in December 2018 down 31.41% from Rs. 59.41 crore in December 2017.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.80 in December 2017.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,067.30 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.60% returns over the last 6 months and -48.05% over the last 12 months.