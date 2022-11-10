 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
APL Apollo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,969.21 crore, up 28.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,969.21 crore in September 2022 up 28.71% from Rs. 3,083.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.19 crore in September 2022 up 14.39% from Rs. 131.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.47 crore in September 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 233.55 crore in September 2021.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.26 in September 2021.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,061.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.07% over the last 12 months.

APL Apollo Tubes
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,845.60 3,336.08 3,083.93
Other Operating Income 123.61 102.47 --
Total Income From Operations 3,969.21 3,438.55 3,083.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,246.28 3,371.15 2,348.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 76.51 23.50 73.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 151.90 -403.11 231.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.85 44.53 37.25
Depreciation 27.62 29.36 27.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 215.80 208.55 171.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 204.25 164.57 194.92
Other Income 11.60 8.32 11.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.85 172.89 206.27
Interest 13.59 9.98 10.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 202.26 162.91 195.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 202.26 162.91 195.58
Tax 52.07 42.24 49.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.19 120.67 146.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.19 120.67 146.07
Minority Interest -- -13.56 -14.77
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 150.19 107.11 131.30
Equity Share Capital 55.43 50.06 49.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 4.28 5.26
Diluted EPS 6.00 4.27 5.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 4.28 5.26
Diluted EPS 6.00 4.27 5.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

