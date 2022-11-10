English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    APL Apollo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,969.21 crore, up 28.71% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,969.21 crore in September 2022 up 28.71% from Rs. 3,083.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.19 crore in September 2022 up 14.39% from Rs. 131.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.47 crore in September 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 233.55 crore in September 2021.

    APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.26 in September 2021.

    Close

    APL Apollo shares closed at 1,061.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.07% over the last 12 months.

    APL Apollo Tubes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,845.603,336.083,083.93
    Other Operating Income123.61102.47--
    Total Income From Operations3,969.213,438.553,083.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,246.283,371.152,348.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.5123.5073.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks151.90-403.11231.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.8544.5337.25
    Depreciation27.6229.3627.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses215.80208.55171.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.25164.57194.92
    Other Income11.608.3211.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.85172.89206.27
    Interest13.599.9810.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax202.26162.91195.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax202.26162.91195.58
    Tax52.0742.2449.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities150.19120.67146.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period150.19120.67146.07
    Minority Interest---13.56-14.77
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates150.19107.11131.30
    Equity Share Capital55.4350.0649.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.004.285.26
    Diluted EPS6.004.275.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.004.285.26
    Diluted EPS6.004.275.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #APL Apollo #APL Apollo Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:04 pm