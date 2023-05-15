English
    APL Apollo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,431.09 crore, up 5.13% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,431.09 crore in March 2023 up 5.13% from Rs. 4,214.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.82 crore in March 2023 up 23.81% from Rs. 163.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.86 crore in March 2023 up 23% from Rs. 277.13 crore in March 2022.

    APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.52 in March 2022.

    APL Apollo shares closed at 1,179.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 45.51% over the last 12 months.

    APL Apollo Tubes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,291.554,201.124,214.73
    Other Operating Income139.54125.98--
    Total Income From Operations4,431.094,327.104,214.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,977.953,717.923,382.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.50108.3949.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-274.20-57.01250.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.4655.3541.03
    Depreciation46.8134.5427.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses266.48229.60224.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax276.09238.31238.19
    Other Income17.969.3011.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax294.05247.61249.20
    Interest24.8918.6310.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax269.16228.98239.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax269.16228.98239.11
    Tax67.3459.8062.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities201.82169.18176.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period201.82169.18176.61
    Minority Interest-----13.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates201.82169.18163.01
    Equity Share Capital55.4755.4750.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.286.766.52
    Diluted EPS7.276.106.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.286.766.52
    Diluted EPS7.276.106.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #APL Apollo #APL Apollo Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:10 am