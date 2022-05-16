 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

APL Apollo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,214.73 crore, up 62.92% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,214.73 crore in March 2022 up 62.92% from Rs. 2,586.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.01 crore in March 2022 up 36.73% from Rs. 119.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.13 crore in March 2022 up 26.49% from Rs. 219.09 crore in March 2021.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.55 in March 2021.

APL Apollo shares closed at 870.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 45.68% over the last 12 months.

APL Apollo Tubes
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,214.73 3,123.94 2,505.14
Other Operating Income -- 106.44 81.83
Total Income From Operations 4,214.73 3,230.38 2,586.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,382.52 2,828.73 2,345.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.65 40.26 6.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 250.73 -59.28 -152.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.03 38.87 31.72
Depreciation 27.93 27.24 27.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 224.68 179.52 149.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 238.19 175.04 178.91
Other Income 11.01 7.91 12.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.20 182.95 191.55
Interest 10.09 10.89 14.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 239.11 172.06 177.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 239.11 172.06 177.20
Tax 62.50 44.18 42.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 176.61 127.88 134.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 176.61 127.88 134.40
Minority Interest -13.60 -12.25 -15.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 163.01 115.63 119.22
Equity Share Capital 50.06 50.02 24.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.52 4.62 9.55
Diluted EPS 6.51 4.60 9.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.52 4.62 9.55
Diluted EPS 6.51 4.60 9.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #APL Apollo #APL Apollo Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.