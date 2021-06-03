APL Apollo Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,586.97 crore, up 36.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,586.97 crore in March 2021 up 36.99% from Rs. 1,888.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.22 crore in March 2021 up 109.82% from Rs. 56.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.09 crore in March 2021 up 70.91% from Rs. 128.19 crore in March 2020.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.85 in March 2020.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,271.90 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)