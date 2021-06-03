MARKET NEWS

APL Apollo Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,586.97 crore, up 36.99% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,586.97 crore in March 2021 up 36.99% from Rs. 1,888.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.22 crore in March 2021 up 109.82% from Rs. 56.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.09 crore in March 2021 up 70.91% from Rs. 128.19 crore in March 2020.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.85 in March 2020.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,271.90 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,505.142,500.211,808.65
Other Operating Income81.83100.7179.85
Total Income From Operations2,586.972,600.921,888.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,345.212,114.931,671.40
Purchase of Traded Goods6.5750.791.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-152.4421.35-85.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.7235.8238.56
Depreciation27.5426.2425.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses149.46145.92143.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.91205.8794.37
Other Income12.648.348.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.55214.21102.70
Interest14.3514.6924.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax177.20199.5278.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax177.20199.5278.61
Tax42.8050.7417.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities134.40148.7860.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period134.40148.7860.79
Minority Interest-15.18-16.74-3.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates119.22132.0456.82
Equity Share Capital24.9824.9624.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5510.5922.85
Diluted EPS9.5210.5422.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5510.5922.85
Diluted EPS9.5210.5422.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #APL Apollo #APL Apollo Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Jun 3, 2021 07:55 pm

