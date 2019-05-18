APL Apollo Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,094.12 crore, up 37.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,094.12 crore in March 2019 up 37.82% from Rs. 1,519.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.70 crore in March 2019 up 38.62% from Rs. 44.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.58 crore in March 2019 up 35.44% from Rs. 104.53 crore in March 2018.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 26.00 in March 2019 from Rs. 19.19 in March 2018.

APL Apollo shares closed at 1,442.30 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.83% returns over the last 6 months and -27.83% over the last 12 months.