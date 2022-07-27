APL Apollo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,438.55 crore, up 35.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,438.55 crore in June 2022 up 35.68% from Rs. 2,534.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.11 crore in June 2022 down 27.31% from Rs. 147.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.25 crore in June 2022 down 23.65% from Rs. 264.89 crore in June 2021.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.80 in June 2021.

APL Apollo shares closed at 900.85 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.89% returns over the last 6 months and 11.93% over the last 12 months.