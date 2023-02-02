 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

APL Apollo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,327.10 crore, up 33.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,327.10 crore in December 2022 up 33.95% from Rs. 3,230.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.18 crore in December 2022 up 46.31% from Rs. 115.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.15 crore in December 2022 up 34.24% from Rs. 210.19 crore in December 2021.

APL Apollo Tubes
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,201.12 3,845.60 3,123.94
Other Operating Income 125.98 123.61 106.44
Total Income From Operations 4,327.10 3,969.21 3,230.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,717.92 3,246.28 2,828.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 108.39 76.51 40.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.01 151.90 -59.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.35 46.85 38.87
Depreciation 34.54 27.62 27.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 229.60 215.80 179.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 238.31 204.25 175.04
Other Income 9.30 11.60 7.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 247.61 215.85 182.95
Interest 18.63 13.59 10.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 228.98 202.26 172.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 228.98 202.26 172.06
Tax 59.80 52.07 44.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 169.18 150.19 127.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 169.18 150.19 127.88
Minority Interest -- -- -12.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 169.18 150.19 115.63
Equity Share Capital 55.47 55.43 50.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.76 6.00 4.62
Diluted EPS 6.10 6.00 4.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.76 6.00 4.62
Diluted EPS 6.10 6.00 4.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited