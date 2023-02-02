English
    APL Apollo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,327.10 crore, up 33.95% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,327.10 crore in December 2022 up 33.95% from Rs. 3,230.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.18 crore in December 2022 up 46.31% from Rs. 115.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.15 crore in December 2022 up 34.24% from Rs. 210.19 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,201.123,845.603,123.94
    Other Operating Income125.98123.61106.44
    Total Income From Operations4,327.103,969.213,230.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,717.923,246.282,828.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods108.3976.5140.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.01151.90-59.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.3546.8538.87
    Depreciation34.5427.6227.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses229.60215.80179.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax238.31204.25175.04
    Other Income9.3011.607.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.61215.85182.95
    Interest18.6313.5910.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax228.98202.26172.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax228.98202.26172.06
    Tax59.8052.0744.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.18150.19127.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.18150.19127.88
    Minority Interest-----12.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates169.18150.19115.63
    Equity Share Capital55.4755.4350.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.766.004.62
    Diluted EPS6.106.004.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.766.004.62
    Diluted EPS6.106.004.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
