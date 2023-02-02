APL Apollo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,327.10 crore, up 33.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,327.10 crore in December 2022 up 33.95% from Rs. 3,230.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.18 crore in December 2022 up 46.31% from Rs. 115.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.15 crore in December 2022 up 34.24% from Rs. 210.19 crore in December 2021.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 6.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in December 2021.

