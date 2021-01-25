APL Apollo Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,600.92 crore, up 22.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,600.92 crore in December 2020 up 22.93% from Rs. 2,115.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.04 crore in December 2020 up 77.81% from Rs. 74.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.45 crore in December 2020 up 45.56% from Rs. 165.19 crore in December 2019.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 33.79 in December 2019.

APL Apollo shares closed at 938.25 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 156.02% returns over the last 6 months and 135.08% over the last 12 months.