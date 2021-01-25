MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

APL Apollo Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,600.92 crore, up 22.93% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for APL Apollo Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,600.92 crore in December 2020 up 22.93% from Rs. 2,115.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.04 crore in December 2020 up 77.81% from Rs. 74.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.45 crore in December 2020 up 45.56% from Rs. 165.19 crore in December 2019.

APL Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 33.79 in December 2019.

Close

APL Apollo shares closed at 938.25 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 156.02% returns over the last 6 months and 135.08% over the last 12 months.

APL Apollo Tubes
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,500.212,130.302,040.45
Other Operating Income100.7171.7575.40
Total Income From Operations2,600.922,202.052,115.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,114.931,814.651,689.18
Purchase of Traded Goods50.792.1216.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.3530.9457.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.8233.4438.15
Depreciation26.2425.0826.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses145.92151.82153.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.87144.00134.28
Other Income8.3410.094.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.21154.09138.96
Interest14.6915.8828.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax199.52138.21110.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax199.52138.21110.92
Tax50.7435.5827.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.78102.6383.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.78102.6383.25
Minority Interest-16.74-10.51-8.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates132.0492.1274.26
Equity Share Capital24.9624.9324.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.5937.0133.79
Diluted EPS10.5436.8033.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.5937.0133.79
Diluted EPS10.5436.8033.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #APL Apollo #APL Apollo Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Jan 25, 2021 03:33 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.