APL Apollo Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,115.85 crore, up 25.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,115.85 crore in December 2019 up 25.11% from Rs. 1,691.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.26 crore in December 2019 up 477% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.19 crore in December 2019 up 164.43% from Rs. 62.47 crore in December 2018.

APL Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 33.79 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.42 in December 2018.

APL Apollo shares closed at 2,069.40 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.89% returns over the last 6 months and 90.78% over the last 12 months.