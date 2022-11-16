English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apis India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore, up 73.03% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore in September 2022 up 73.03% from Rs. 57.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2022 up 736.05% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2022 up 190.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2021.

    Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Apis India shares closed at 24.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)

    Apis India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.6368.1557.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.6368.1557.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.2751.6356.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.91-0.94-23.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.534.644.61
    Depreciation0.970.640.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1711.4816.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.790.702.34
    Other Income-0.040.160.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.750.862.40
    Interest1.891.481.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.86-0.621.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.86-0.621.04
    Tax1.53--0.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.33-0.620.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.33-0.620.52
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.86-1.120.94
    Diluted EPS7.86-1.120.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.86-1.120.94
    Diluted EPS7.86-1.120.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apis India #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am