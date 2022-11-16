Apis India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore, up 73.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore in September 2022 up 73.03% from Rs. 57.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2022 up 736.05% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2022 up 190.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2021.

Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Apis India shares closed at 24.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)