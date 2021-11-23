Apis India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore, down 20.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore in September 2021 down 20.79% from Rs. 71.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2021 down 74.41% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2021 down 39.64% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2020.

Apis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2020.

Apis India shares closed at 18.40 on January 09, 2020 (BSE)