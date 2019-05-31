Apis India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.75 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.75 crore in March 2019 up 19.47% from Rs. 56.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2019 down 40.1% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2019 down 15.09% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2018.

Apis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.83 in March 2018.

Apis India shares closed at 17.70 on December 08, 2016 (BSE)