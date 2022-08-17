Apis India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.15 crore, down 11.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apis India are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.15 crore in June 2022 down 11.56% from Rs. 77.06 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022 down 139.06% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 down 64.2% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2021.
Apis India shares closed at 18.40 on January 09, 2020 (BSE)
|
|Apis India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.15
|94.72
|77.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.15
|94.72
|77.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.63
|55.40
|50.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.94
|7.46
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.64
|4.58
|4.95
|Depreciation
|0.64
|1.22
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.48
|21.90
|16.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|4.16
|3.52
|Other Income
|0.16
|1.27
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|5.43
|3.59
|Interest
|1.48
|3.18
|1.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|2.25
|2.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|2.25
|2.19
|Tax
|--
|1.20
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|1.05
|1.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|1.05
|1.58
|Equity Share Capital
|5.51
|5.51
|5.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|0.87
|2.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|0.87
|2.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|0.87
|2.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|0.87
|2.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited