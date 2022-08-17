 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apis India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.15 crore, down 11.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.15 crore in June 2022 down 11.56% from Rs. 77.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022 down 139.06% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 down 64.2% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2021.

Apis India shares closed at 18.40 on January 09, 2020 (BSE)

Apis India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.15 94.72 77.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.15 94.72 77.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 51.63 55.40 50.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.94 7.46 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.64 4.58 4.95
Depreciation 0.64 1.22 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.48 21.90 16.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.70 4.16 3.52
Other Income 0.16 1.27 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 5.43 3.59
Interest 1.48 3.18 1.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.62 2.25 2.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.62 2.25 2.19
Tax -- 1.20 0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.62 1.05 1.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.62 1.05 1.58
Equity Share Capital 5.51 5.51 5.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.12 0.87 2.87
Diluted EPS -1.12 0.87 2.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.12 0.87 2.87
Diluted EPS -1.12 0.87 2.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
