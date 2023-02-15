Apis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.18 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.18 crore in December 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 66.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.