    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.18 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.18 crore in December 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 66.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

    Apis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.17 in December 2021.

    Apis India shares closed at 37.85 on February 14, 2023 (BSE)

    Apis India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.1898.6366.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.1898.6366.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.3566.2734.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.234.917.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.864.534.59
    Depreciation0.570.970.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4814.1713.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.687.795.68
    Other Income0.25-0.040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.937.755.68
    Interest1.991.891.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.945.863.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.945.863.98
    Tax1.151.531.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.794.332.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.794.332.85
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.077.865.17
    Diluted EPS5.077.865.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.077.865.17
    Diluted EPS5.077.865.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am