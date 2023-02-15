Apis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.18 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.18 crore in December 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 66.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

Apis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.17 in December 2021.

Apis India shares closed at 37.85 on February 14, 2023 (BSE)