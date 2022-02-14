Apis India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.44 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.44 crore in December 2021 down 11.22% from Rs. 74.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021 up 268.91% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021 up 106.4% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2020.

Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2020.

Apis India shares closed at 18.40 on January 09, 2020 (BSE)