Apis India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore, up 21.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore in December 2018 up 21.77% from Rs. 50.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2018 up 23% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2018 up 14.69% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2017.

Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2017.

