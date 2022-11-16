Apis India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore, up 73.03% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore in September 2022 up 73.03% from Rs. 57.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2022 up 471.42% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2022 up 190.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2021.

    Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Apis India shares closed at 24.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)

    Apis India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.6368.1557.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.6368.1557.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.2751.6356.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.91-0.94-23.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.534.644.61
    Depreciation0.970.640.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1711.4816.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.790.702.34
    Other Income-0.040.160.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.750.862.40
    Interest1.891.481.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.86-0.621.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.86-0.621.04
    Tax1.53--0.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.33-0.620.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.33-0.620.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.072.390.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.401.771.30
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.433.210.94
    Diluted EPS13.433.21--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.433.210.94
    Diluted EPS13.433.21--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am