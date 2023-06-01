English
    Apis India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.03 crore, down 52.21% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.03 crore in March 2023 down 52.21% from Rs. 161.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2023 up 11.3% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2023 down 45.62% from Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022.

    Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.29 in March 2022.

    Apis India shares closed at 67.59 on May 15, 2023 (BSE)

    Apis India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.0388.18161.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.0388.18161.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.8848.3589.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.3611.2314.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.834.869.17
    Depreciation0.570.571.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7417.4835.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.375.689.83
    Other Income0.640.250.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.015.9310.43
    Interest2.061.994.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.953.945.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.953.945.55
    Tax3.101.152.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.852.793.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.852.793.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.870.561.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.733.365.14
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.836.098.29
    Diluted EPS10.836.098.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.836.098.29
    Diluted EPS10.836.098.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
