Apis India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.03 crore, down 52.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.03 crore in March 2023 down 52.21% from Rs. 161.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2023 up 11.3% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2023 down 45.62% from Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022.

Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.29 in March 2022.

Apis India shares closed at 67.59 on May 15, 2023 (BSE)