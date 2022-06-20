Apis India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.18 crore, up 155.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.18 crore in March 2022 up 155.05% from Rs. 63.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022 up 1919.75% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022 up 457.6% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.

Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Apis India shares closed at 18.40 on January 09, 2020 (BSE)