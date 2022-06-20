English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apis India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.18 crore, up 155.05% Y-o-Y

    June 20, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.18 crore in March 2022 up 155.05% from Rs. 63.20 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022 up 1919.75% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022 up 457.6% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.

    Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

    Close

    Apis India shares closed at 18.40 on January 09, 2020 (BSE)

    Apis India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.1866.4463.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.1866.4463.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.8434.4443.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02--0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.797.33-11.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.174.596.74
    Depreciation1.670.450.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.8513.9522.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.835.671.86
    Other Income0.600.000.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.435.682.03
    Interest4.891.702.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.553.97-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.553.97-0.06
    Tax2.331.130.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.222.84-0.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.222.84-0.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.920.820.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.143.660.25
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.296.650.46
    Diluted EPS8.296.650.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.296.650.46
    Diluted EPS8.296.650.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apis India #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 08:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.