Apis India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.92 crore, up 15.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.92 crore in June 2023 up 15.8% from Rs. 68.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in June 2023 up 404.08% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.41 crore in June 2023 up 460.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in June 2022.

Apis India shares closed at 74.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.66% returns over the last 6 months