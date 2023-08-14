English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apis India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.92 crore, up 15.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.92 crore in June 2023 up 15.8% from Rs. 68.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in June 2023 up 404.08% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.41 crore in June 2023 up 460.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

    Apis India EPS has increased to Rs. 16.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in June 2022.

    Apis India shares closed at 74.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 106.66% returns over the last 6 months

    Apis India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.9277.0368.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.9277.0368.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.9448.8851.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.69-3.36-0.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.084.834.64
    Depreciation0.470.570.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8720.7411.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.885.370.70
    Other Income0.060.640.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.946.010.86
    Interest1.772.061.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.173.95-0.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.173.95-0.62
    Tax1.803.10--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.370.85-0.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.370.85-0.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.554.872.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.925.731.77
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2010.833.21
    Diluted EPS16.2010.833.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2010.833.21
    Diluted EPS16.2010.833.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apis India #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!