Apis India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.18 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.18 crore in December 2022 up 32.71% from Rs. 66.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2022 down 8.35% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.