Apex Frozen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.80 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Frozen Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.80 crore in September 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 267.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.59 crore in September 2022 down 38.29% from Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.40 crore in September 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 39.45 crore in September 2021.

Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in September 2021.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 311.60 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and 16.81% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.80 305.82 267.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.80 305.82 267.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.29 259.58 167.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.99 -52.42 1.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.62 11.85 10.01
Depreciation 5.23 5.13 4.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.77 71.27 50.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.89 10.40 31.99
Other Income 16.28 19.22 2.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.17 29.62 34.78
Interest 4.78 4.83 5.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.39 24.79 29.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.39 24.79 29.68
Tax 4.80 6.24 7.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.59 18.55 22.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.59 18.55 22.03
Equity Share Capital 31.25 31.25 31.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 5.94 7.05
Diluted EPS 4.35 5.94 7.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 5.94 7.05
Diluted EPS 4.35 5.94 7.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
