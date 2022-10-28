Apex Frozen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.80 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.80 crore in September 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 267.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.59 crore in September 2022 down 38.29% from Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.40 crore in September 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 39.45 crore in September 2021.

Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in September 2021.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 311.60 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and 16.81% over the last 12 months.