English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apex Frozen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.80 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Frozen Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 292.80 crore in September 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 267.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.59 crore in September 2022 down 38.29% from Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.40 crore in September 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 39.45 crore in September 2021.

    Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in September 2021.

    Close

    Apex Frozen shares closed at 311.60 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and 16.81% over the last 12 months.

    Apex Frozen Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations292.80305.82267.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations292.80305.82267.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.29259.58167.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.99-52.421.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6211.8510.01
    Depreciation5.235.134.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.7771.2750.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8910.4031.99
    Other Income16.2819.222.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1729.6234.78
    Interest4.784.835.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.3924.7929.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.3924.7929.68
    Tax4.806.247.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.5918.5522.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.5918.5522.03
    Equity Share Capital31.2531.2531.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.355.947.05
    Diluted EPS4.355.947.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.355.947.05
    Diluted EPS4.355.947.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apex Frozen #Apex Frozen Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.