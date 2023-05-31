Apex Frozen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.86 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.86 crore in March 2023 up 2.46% from Rs. 206.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2023 down 154.95% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 83.88% from Rs. 18.80 crore in March 2022.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 206.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.47% returns over the last 6 months and -21.26% over the last 12 months.