Apex Frozen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.86 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Frozen Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 211.86 crore in March 2023 up 2.46% from Rs. 206.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2023 down 154.95% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 83.88% from Rs. 18.80 crore in March 2022.
Apex Frozen shares closed at 206.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.47% returns over the last 6 months and -21.26% over the last 12 months.
|Apex Frozen Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|211.86
|214.50
|206.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|211.86
|214.50
|206.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|143.77
|131.46
|139.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.51
|29.70
|1.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.93
|11.63
|10.79
|Depreciation
|3.88
|5.18
|4.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.99
|39.30
|38.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.77
|-2.77
|11.72
|Other Income
|-4.62
|16.17
|2.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|13.40
|14.24
|Interest
|2.06
|3.04
|3.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.91
|10.36
|10.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.91
|10.36
|10.35
|Tax
|1.11
|2.61
|3.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.02
|7.75
|7.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.02
|7.75
|7.31
|Equity Share Capital
|31.25
|31.25
|31.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|2.48
|2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|2.48
|2.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|2.48
|2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|2.48
|2.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited