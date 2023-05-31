English
    Apex Frozen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.86 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Frozen Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211.86 crore in March 2023 up 2.46% from Rs. 206.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2023 down 154.95% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 83.88% from Rs. 18.80 crore in March 2022.

    Apex Frozen shares closed at 206.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.47% returns over the last 6 months and -21.26% over the last 12 months.

    Apex Frozen Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations211.86214.50206.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211.86214.50206.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.77131.46139.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.5129.701.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.9311.6310.79
    Depreciation3.885.184.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.9939.3038.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.77-2.7711.72
    Other Income-4.6216.172.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.8513.4014.24
    Interest2.063.043.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.9110.3610.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.9110.3610.35
    Tax1.112.613.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.027.757.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.027.757.31
    Equity Share Capital31.2531.2531.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.292.482.34
    Diluted EPS-1.292.482.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.292.482.34
    Diluted EPS-1.292.482.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

