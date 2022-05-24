 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apex Frozen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.76 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Frozen Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.76 crore in March 2022 up 13.66% from Rs. 181.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.80 crore in March 2022 down 11.4% from Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2021.

Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2021.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 277.70 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 10.26% over the last 12 months.

Apex Frozen Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 206.76 217.51 181.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 206.76 217.51 181.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 139.88 141.19 112.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.63 7.57 8.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.79 10.37 10.19
Depreciation 4.56 4.70 4.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.19 41.07 31.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.72 12.61 14.04
Other Income 2.52 2.80 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.24 15.41 16.27
Interest 3.89 3.93 4.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.35 11.48 11.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.35 11.48 11.87
Tax 3.04 3.02 3.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.31 8.45 8.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.31 8.45 8.37
Equity Share Capital 31.25 31.25 31.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 2.71 2.68
Diluted EPS 2.34 2.71 2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 2.71 2.68
Diluted EPS 2.34 2.71 2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:27 am
