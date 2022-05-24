Apex Frozen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.76 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.76 crore in March 2022 up 13.66% from Rs. 181.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.80 crore in March 2022 down 11.4% from Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2021.

Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2021.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 277.70 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 10.26% over the last 12 months.