Apex Frozen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 140.66 crore, down 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.66 crore in March 2020 down 14.19% from Rs. 163.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in March 2020 up 9.01% from Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.65 crore in March 2020 up 5.73% from Rs. 17.64 crore in March 2019.

Apex Frozen EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.69 in March 2019.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 259.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and 3.10% over the last 12 months.