Apex Frozen Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 163.92 crore, down 19.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.92 crore in March 2019 down 19.29% from Rs. 203.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2019 down 51.98% from Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.64 crore in March 2019 down 36.71% from Rs. 27.87 crore in March 2018.

Apex Frozen EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.21 in March 2018.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 273.15 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.78% returns over the last 6 months and -53.37% over the last 12 months.