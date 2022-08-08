 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apex Frozen Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.82 crore, up 37.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apex Frozen Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 305.82 crore in June 2022 up 37.25% from Rs. 222.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2022 up 463.39% from Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.75 crore in June 2022 up 152.73% from Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2021.

Apex Frozen EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2021.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 321.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.51% over the last 12 months.

Apex Frozen Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 305.82 206.76 222.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 305.82 206.76 222.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 259.58 139.88 207.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -52.42 1.63 -52.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.85 10.79 11.88
Depreciation 5.13 4.56 4.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.27 38.19 46.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.40 11.72 4.47
Other Income 19.22 2.52 4.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.62 14.24 9.16
Interest 4.83 3.89 4.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.79 10.35 4.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.79 10.35 4.71
Tax 6.24 3.04 1.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.55 7.31 3.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.55 7.31 3.29
Equity Share Capital 31.25 31.25 31.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 2.34 1.05
Diluted EPS 5.94 2.34 1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 2.34 1.05
Diluted EPS 5.94 2.34 1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
