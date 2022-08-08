Apex Frozen Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.82 crore, up 37.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.82 crore in June 2022 up 37.25% from Rs. 222.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2022 up 463.39% from Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.75 crore in June 2022 up 152.73% from Rs. 13.75 crore in June 2021.

Apex Frozen EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2021.

Apex Frozen shares closed at 321.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.51% over the last 12 months.